Eye on the tigers

Home for Sumatran tiger cubs Isyana and Aura is the sprawling safari and conservation park of Taman Safari Prigen in Pasuruan near Surabaya, Indonesia.

They are pictured on International Tiger Day, observed every year on July 29 as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat.

According to the United Nations, the global tiger population has declined by 95 per cent over the past century, due to habitat loss and wildlife trafficking.

From an estimated population of around 100,000 a century ago, wild tiger numbers hit an all-time low of 3,200 in 2010.

That year, 13 countries came together to create Tx2 - the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

The Sumatran tiger - the smallest of the tigers - remains critically endangered, with the wild population numbering fewer than 600, and may soon vanish from the planet, according to a 2017 study.

As part of conservation efforts, many of the remaining tigers live in protected areas such as national parks.