Extreme heat is stressing cows, imperilling global dairy supply

PORTERVILLE, California – Heat and drought are inflicting perilous strain on dairy cows across the globe, drying up their milk production and threatening the long-term global supply of everything from butter to baby formula.

Volumes of dairy are forecast to sink by nearly half a million metric tonnes in 2022 in major exporter Australia, as farmers exit the industry after years of pressure from heatwaves. In India, small-scale farmers are contemplating investing in cooling equipment they will have to stretch to afford. And producers in France have had to pause making one type of high-quality cheese when parched fields left grass-fed cows with nowhere to graze.

Some of the world’s biggest milk-making regions are becoming less hospitable to these animals due to extreme weather brought on by climate change: Cows do not yield as much milk under the stress of scorching temperatures, and arid conditions and storms compound the problem by withering or destroying the grass and other crops they eat.

In the United States alone, some scientists estimate climate change will cost the dairy industry US$2.2 billion (S$3.1 billion) a year by the end of the century – a financial hit not easily shouldered by a sector that already struggles to make money. If greenhouse gas emissions remain high, one study estimates that the dairy and meat industries will lose US$39.94 billion per year to heat stress by that same date.

At the same time, a swelling middle class in many developing nations is adding to demand for dairy items, while policies aimed at helping the environment are discouraging farmers in some areas from expanding their production. That collision portends higher prices and potential shortages of grocery-list staples such as cream cheese or yoghurt.

“Climate change adds to the volatility or the variation in your supply, and the knock-on effect to that can be increased food insecurity,” said Ms Mary Ledman, global dairy strategist at Rabobank.

Stressed cows



Despite expensive efforts to keep their cattle cool, dairy farmers can’t escape the impact heat has on their herds.

Mr Tom Barcellos, who has been raising and milking the animals for 45 years in Tipton, California, has a complex cooling system at his farm. Complete with fans and misting machines, it even plans around the direction of the wind. But he finds warm nights can sap production.

“If you have higher temperatures in the evening, and it’s a little more stressful on the cows, there’s a potential to lose 15 per cent, or maybe even 20 per cent, in the most extreme cases,” said Mr Barcellos, who has 1,800 cows.

It’s a similar story on the other side of the world, where Mr Sharad Bhai Harendra Bhai Pandya and his brother have more than 40 cows in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Mr Pandya houses his cattle in a shed with a fogger system, which pumps in water and converts it to mist. But he still sees milk production at his farm decline more than 30 per cent during the sweltering heat of summer.