Extreme heat could cause 64% GDP hit to poorer nations: Study

Developing countries will bear the brunt of climate change, with these economies projected to suffer gross domestic product (GDP) declines of up to 64 per cent by 2100, a new study has found.

The study, commissioned by non-government organisation Christian Aid and published yesterday, found that if global temperature rise reaches 2.9 deg C by the end of the century, the most vulnerable countries can expect to suffer an average GDP hit of 19.6 per cent by 2050 and 63.9 per cent by 2100.

Coordinated by Humboldt University economist Marina Andrijevic, the study looked at the climate-driven GDP hits for countries that are disproportionately affected by climate impacts, such as Sudan, Bangladesh and small, low-lying island nations including the Maldives and Tuvalu.

Based on climate pledges made by 192 countries in October, the world is on track to experiencing a temperature rise of 2.7 deg C above pre-industrial levels by century-end, an earlier analysis by the United Nations showed.

Updates to the pledges made in the lead-up to and during the ongoing UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow could improve the situation if these targets are met.

Melbourne-based research start-up Climate Resource said last Wednesday that the world stands a good chance of limiting warming to 1.9 deg C.

Climate scientists have shown that global heating needs to be kept to within 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels to ward off harsher climate impacts.

Still, the latest Christian Aid study showed that even if climate pledges are updated to limit the warming to this threshold, the economic losses could be 13.1 per cent by 2050 and 33.1 per cent by 2100.

The findings underline the fact that a robust loss and damage mechanism will be needed, even if countries succeed in keeping global heating to under 1.5 deg C, said Christian Aid.

Loss and damage refers to climate impacts societies are suffering that cannot be, or have not been, reduced by adaptation efforts - such as the irretrievable loss of life and infrastructure damage.

Earlier estimates of loss and damage in developing countries alone have been projected to be between US$290 billion (S$391 billion) and US$580 billion by 2030.

If action is not taken to reduce the warming, the situation could get worse, with heatwaves alone having severe repercussions on economies.

Dr Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London, said of the latest Christian Aid report: "Heatwaves are getting hotter and more frequent because of climate change and will continue to worsen as long as emissions continue."

Extreme heat is deadly and can make it impossible to work outdoors, she said, adding: "Tropical and equatorial countries will suffer increasing economic damage if the big polluters don't take action to reduce emissions."

Heatwaves in Africa are often under-reported and there is a lack of early-warning systems and other measures to help people cope, Dr Otto said.

The Christian Aid study showed Africa is among the areas that will be hit most in a warming world.

This issue of loss and damage is a major sticking point at COP26. Poorer nations are seeking extra finance to cope with the rising and repeated costs of climate change as these threaten livelihoods and economic development.

But knowledge gaps remain over the scale of loss and damage, and the financing and technical assistance needed. Industrialised nations are wary of liability risks and compensation claims.

Christian Aid said the latest study does not factor in adaptation measures and so greater investment in this area could potentially reduce some of the damage.

Adaptation strategies refer to efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change on human communities, such as coastal protection measures that can prevent flooding from sea-level rise.

But financing of adaption measures is another major sticking point at COP26.

Poorer nations want wealthier ones to make good on a pledge from over a decade ago to channel US$100 billion into annual climate finance by 2020 to green their economies and help them adapt to climate impacts. But in 2019, climate finance flowing to developing countries reached only US$79.6 billion.

The US$100 billion pledged for adaptation measures is separate from the additional financing that developing nations are calling for to deal with loss and damage from climate change.

Dr Andrijevic said the study only looked at the impact of temperature rise on economies - meaning the added damage from extreme weather events could actually worsen the economic outlook.

"Policy choices that we make right now are crucial for preventing further damage," she added