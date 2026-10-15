Explainer-What does Alberta's referendum on separation from Canada mean?

OTTAWA, Oct 15 - Alberta is holding a nonbinding referendum on Monday to ask residents if they want to remain part of Canada, marking the first time the oil-rich province has ever put the question of separation to the public. Polls have consistently shown most Albertans — about 70% — want to stay in Canada, with roughly a quarter of residents supporting an independent Alberta.

WHAT WILL RESIDENTS BE ASKED?

There are 10 questions, each with its own color-coded ballot. The last ballot voters see is question 10, on whether Alberta should remain a Canadian province or start the legal process required to hold a binding referendum on separation. A simple majority in favor of separation could trigger that process. There are nine other nonbinding questions about immigration, access to provincial services — including education, social care and healthcare — and voter identification requirements.

WHY IS ALBERTA HAVING THIS REFERENDUM?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in May it was “time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject, and move on,” when she announced the government would add a question on separation. Smith’s decision followed months of campaigning by a small but vocal group of separatists, who argue Alberta’s energy wealth is subsidizing poorer parts of the country and that bureaucracy in Ottawa has stifled the province’s economy. Some members of the group had backed Smith's candidacy for premier. Smith says she voted for Alberta to remain in Canada during advance polling, according to a video she posted on social media on Wednesday.

HAVE THERE BEEN PREVIOUS SEPARATIST REFERENDUMS IN CANADA?

Yes, but not in Alberta. The majority French-speaking province of Quebec has had two referendums, in 1980 and 1995. Quebecers voted to remain in Canada both times, but by the slimmest of margins in 1995. The separatist Parti Quebecois won a provincial election earlier this month and has pledged to hold a third referendum, but only after US President Donald Trump has left office and if the party holds a majority. The PQ was elected with a minority government on October 5, meaning it will rely on smaller parties to pass legislation.

Canada is a federation of 10 provinces and three territories. While Ottawa is responsible for matters of national interest, such as defense, trade and foreign policy, the provinces and territories hold significant power over medical care, education and land rights.

WHEN WILL THE RESULTS BE KNOWN?

Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Monday (0200 GMT on Tuesday). Elections Alberta says it will count ballots by hand and that the question on separation will be counted first.

It will publish results on the Elections Alberta website as they are received, and unofficial results are expected within 48 hours after voting ends.

WHAT HAPPENS IF MOST ALBERTANS VOTE TO START THE PROCESS OF LEAVING CANADA?

Smith has said she will respect the result and quickly begin the process to hold a legally binding referendum. But separation would not happen imminently. After the 1995 Quebec referendum, Canada's Parliament passed the Clarity Act in 2000, which says talks about secession can only be triggered if there is a clear majority from the public, without specifying the necessary threshold. The act also states provinces and territories have no unilateral right to leave Canada and that a constitutional amendment negotiated by provincial, territorial and federal governments is required.

First Nations groups have objected to the idea of an independent Alberta, as their land treaties with Canada predate Alberta's entry into Confederation. In May, an Alberta court judge ruled the province’s chief electoral officer was wrong to allow separatists to collect signatures requesting a referendum, because the process should have prompted a consultation with Indigenous peoples whose rights might be violated by separation. Alberta has appealed the decision.

WHAT HAS PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY SAID ABOUT THE REFERENDUM?

Carney, who was largely raised in Alberta, has previously said “the best place for Alberta is in Canada” and that the country cannot succeed if it's divided. He released a video on Canadian Thanksgiving, October 12, saying national unity is critical as Canada fights threats from abroad, including a trade war with the US. Carney has campaigned for Alberta to remain in Canada. REUTERS