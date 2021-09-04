EXPLAINER: The Mu variant: What is it and why is it of interest now?

About 4,500 cases of the Mu variant have been reported across the globe, with more than half of them in the United States. It has also been reported in South American countries, Europe, Japan and Hong Kong.

WHAT IS IT?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday added Mu, known by scientists as B1621, to the list of "variants of interest" because of preliminary evidence that it can evade antibodies.

Mu has a "constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape", noted a WHO weekly update on Aug 31.

All viruses, including Sars-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19, mutate over time and most changes have little or no effect on the properties of the virus. But certain mutations can alter how easily a virus spreads, the severity of the disease it causes, or its resistance to vaccines and drugs.

WHERE HAS IT EMERGED?

Mu is now Colombia's predominant strain and behind its deadliest pandemic wave yet, health official Marcela Mercado said on Thursday.

The variant was responsible for Colombia's deadly third infection wave between April and June. During this period, with about 700 deaths per day, nearly two-thirds of tests from people who died came back positive for the Mu variant, she said.

The Mu variant is already in more than 43 countries and areas, and has shown high contagiousness.

Japan on Wednesday confirmed its first cases of Mu in two travellers from Britain and the United Arab Emirates, reported The Japan Times.

In Hong Kong, health authorities said yesterday that they found three people with the variant when they arrived in the city in recent months. Two had flown in from Colombia and the third from the US.

WHAT IS A VARIANT OF INTEREST?

The WHO's variant of interest (VOI) designation suggests that the strain has genetic changes that may affect virus characteristics, such as increased transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, and diagnostic or therapeutic escape. VOIs have also been identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple Covid-19 clusters in multiple countries. Other VOIs include Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda.

The WHO also lists four coronavirus variants of concern (VOCs): Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

HOW CONTAGIOUS IS THE MU VARIANT?

Preliminary data shows that Mu may more easily evade vaccine protection, similar to that seen for the Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa.

According to The Guardian, a risk assessment by Public Health England last month suggests Mu is at least as resistant as Beta to immunity, but is unlikely to become more transmissible than Delta.

A study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Aug 13 suggests that Mu has "two cases of a potential vaccine escape" and noted that several of its spike mutations "have been reported to show reduced neutralisation by antibodies".

It added that the presence of mutations associated with vaccine escape may warrant a reclassification of Mu to a variant of concern.