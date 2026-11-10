Explainer-How would impeaching Pentagon chief Hegseth work?

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WASHINGTON, Nov 10 - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could be impeached by the House of Representatives this week on charges of abusing his power, including by going to war with Iran without an imminent threat or congressional approval.

Hegseth has denied wrongdoing and President Donald Trump has pledged to stand by him.

Here's a guide to the impeachment process:

IMPEACHMENT IN THE HOUSE

US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday.

Under the US Constitution, impeachable offenses are "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." The term "high crimes and misdemeanors" is not explicitly defined in the Constitution, but historically has encompassed abuses of power and violations of public trust.

A simple majority in the 435-seat chamber is needed for impeachment.

House Republican leaders are expected first to try to derail the vote by procedural means that would effectively kill it without debate or by sending it to a committee for further investigation. Either requires a simple majority. Republicans control the House 218-214. If those efforts fail, an impeachment vote could proceed.

TRIAL IN THE SENATE

Impeachment by the House would not remove Hegseth from office — it amounts to the House formally bringing charges, like an indictment in a criminal case.

At that point the Senate would have to take up the matter, either by dismissing the charges or holding a trial to determine if Hegseth is guilty and should be removed from office. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

In such a trial, House members act as the prosecutors. Senators serve as jurors and hear witness testimony.

A guilty verdict requires a two-thirds vote of the senators present. If convicted, the official is immediately removed from office.

A trial could be avoided or ended before a conviction vote if a majority votes to dismiss the charges.

IS HEGSETH LIKELY TO BE IMPEACHED?

Massie's impeachment resolution could pass given unified Democratic support. Conviction in the Senate, a much higher hurdle, is seen as unlikely.

Republicans will control both chambers of Congress until noon ET (1700 GMT) on January 3, 2027, when Democrats take control of both chambers.

Massie's resolution will expire on January 3 if it does not receive a vote on its merits by then. Massie lost his primary election and will not return to Congress next year, so a different House member would need to reintroduce articles of impeachment at that point.

But if the House does vote to impeach Hegseth during the current Congress, Massie's resolution would not expire on January 3, meaning the Senate could hold a trial next year when the Democrats control both the House and Senate.

WHO HAS BEEN IMPEACHED BEFORE?

The US Constitution states that the president, vice president and "all civil Officers" can face impeachment. That term has long been understood to include high-ranking officials and federal judges.

If Massie's move is successful, Hegseth would be the third cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached.

In 2024, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached over Democratic President Joe Biden's handling of the US-Mexico border. The Senate voted to dismiss the charges, heading off a trial.

William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant, was impeached in 1876 on corruption allegations shortly after resigning. He was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

Trump was impeached twice — first in December 2019, on charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden. The Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

He was impeached again in 2021 on charges of inciting an insurrection after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters. The Senate again acquitted him, by a vote of 57-43. Seven Republicans were among those who voted to convict. REUTERS