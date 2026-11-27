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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 - A South African judicial inquiry is examining allegations that criminal networks infiltrated the country's law enforcement system and built relationships with senior police officers, intelligence officials and political figures.

The Madlanga Commission, led by former Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is due to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 25, 2027, after an extension to consider further evidence and hear more witnesses.

Here is what prompted the commission, what it has uncovered during more than a year hearing evidence, and what is at stake.

HOW DID THE COMMISSION COME ABOUT?

The commission was triggered by allegations made publicly in July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who said some politicians, members of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and business people were operating in cahoots with criminal syndicates.

The commission is investigating whether criminal syndicates exert influence over a range of national and local authorities, including the police, prosecutors, intelligence services, judiciary and prison services.

It will look into claims of suppressed investigations, corruption, witness intimidation and the removal of officials, and whether senior officials helped criminal groups, ignored intelligence or benefited from their activities.

As its first witness, Mkhwanazi told the inquiry that the criminal justice system was "at real risk of total collapse", having faced threats and sabotage over an extended period.

This month, he was nominated as head of the country's specialised crime investigation unit, known as the Hawks, underscoring his prominence.

HAS SOUTH AFRICA BEEN HERE BEFORE?

South Africa has previously used judicial commissions to confront systemic corruption, most notably the Zondo Commission, which was established in 2018 to investigate "state capture".

Former President Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt after defying an order to testify before that inquiry, and the sentence later barred him from standing for parliament in 2024.

The Zondo inquiry led to reforms, prosecutions and more than 16 billion rand ($912 million) in state-capture-related assets recovered by end-2025, according to the government.

While the Zondo Commission focused on corruption and political influence over state institutions, the Madlanga Commission is examining whether criminal networks have penetrated those institutions deeply enough to derail investigations, protect suspects and undermine law enforcement.

WHAT HAS BEEN REVEALED?

Mkhwanazi submitted a detailed statement and bundles of supporting documents setting out his allegations of criminal infiltration and interference with police investigations.

The commission has heard scores of witnesses over about 200 days of hearings, including senior national and municipal police officers, crime-intelligence personnel, investigators and people alleged to have links to criminal networks.

One figure who has featured repeatedly in testimony is businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Messages recovered from his phones detailed links with senior police officers, including one who allegedly shared information about police investigations, and appeared to assist Matlala.

Another senior officer acknowledged that Matlala transferred 70,000 rand ($3,991) into his son's account, but said it was a loan that he repaid.

Others implicated in testimonies include officials accused of using their position to interfere in police operations or the outcome of tenders worth millions of rand.

Crime intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Ekurhuleni police official Julius Mkhwanazi, who have both been fired, faced allegations involving dealings with Matlala, while politically connected Brown Mogotsi featured in messages involving politicians, tenders and senior police.

Former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, suspended after Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations sparked the inquiry, was accused of colluding with a criminal syndicate, and political interference over his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team. Mchunu denied wrongdoing during his testimony, citing structural, budgetary and human-rights concerns.

Julius Mkhwanazi, who is not related to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Matlala, and Mogotsi all denied any wrongdoing during their testimonies before the commission.

The allegations have not been established by the commission or tested in court.

WHAT IMPACT WILL IT HAVE?

The hearings have gripped South Africa, with explosive allegations of links between criminals, police and politicians drawing large audiences to live broadcasts on television and online.

The commission can recommend prosecutions and disciplinary action, as well as changes to legislation and institutions. Whether its revelations produce lasting change, however, will depend on what prosecutors, police leadership and the government do with its findings. ($1 = 17.5380 rand) REUTERS