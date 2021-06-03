Expanding sinkhole in Mexico threatens to swallow home

PUEBLA (Mexico) • A giant sinkhole that was expanding by dozens of metres each day has alarmed residents in a rural area of central Mexico where it was threatening to swallow a house.

When the Sanchez family heard a loud crash last Saturday, they thought it was a lightning strike. But they soon discovered that the ground had collapsed just metres from their home in Santa Maria Zacatepec in the state of Puebla.

The hole, which is full of water, was about 30m wide by Sunday. It rapidly grew to 60m on Monday and around 80m on Tuesday, coming perilously close to the house of the Sanchez family, who fear they will be left homeless.

"We have nothing. We're not from here. We have no relatives. We're alone," said Mr Heriberto Sanchez, who is originally from the south-eastern state of Veracruz.

Scientists and the authorities were considering hypotheses including a geological fault or variations in the soil's water content as the possible causes.

As the sinkhole has grown, large chunks of earth have broken away from the rim, scaring off onlookers approaching a security cordon set up by the authorities.

In a video posted on social media, two men were seen approaching the hole shortly before it expanded suddenly, forcing them to run to safety.

"It will grow until nature decides, when the water stops exerting pressure," Puebla state governor Miguel Barbosa said. "The important thing now is public safety," he said, adding that the authorities would compensate those affected.

