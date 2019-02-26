Exonerated man gets $28.3 million after 39 years in prison

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - "I always hope, I always had hope."

71-year-old Craig Coley spent more than half his life behind bars for a double murder he did not commit.

He will now spend the rest of his life as a multi-millionaire.

Coley has just reached a US$21 million (S$28.4 million) settlement with the city of Simi Valley after spending 39 years in prison.

Coley was wrongfully convicted for killing his ex-girlfriend Rhonda Wicht and her four-year-old son Donald, in their apartment in 1978.

"From day one, I told them do what you want to do to me, but keep looking, don't stop, you have the wrong man," said Coley.

Coley has always maintained his innocence and was pardoned in 2017 by California's then-governor, Jerry Brown based on lost DNA evidence found at the scene.

"People need to realize that these things occur out there, police are human, they make mistakes," he added.

A home video shot when Coley was released shows him being hugged by former Simi Valley Detective Michael Bender who helped prove Coley's innocence.

The retired officer quit his job in 1991. He was convinced Coley was innocent.

"Any legal charge against anybody is a search for the truth, period, nothing else," said Coley.

Last year, California authorities awarded Coley US$1.95 million, that's US$140 for each day he spent in prison.

At the time it was the largest payout for a wrongful conviction by the state's Victim Compensation Board.

Officials say the 39 years Coley spent behind bars is the longest prison term ever overturned in California.