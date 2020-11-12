Execs of tech firms chosen for Biden's transition team

WASHINGTON • Far more executives from technology companies than outspoken tech critics have been named to United States President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, offering clues about who will decide on filling key roles and ultimately influence his administration's thinking.

Tech companies have been trying to strengthen their relationship with a future Biden administration to ensure they have a voice in an onslaught of federal and state investigations of their business practices.

The Biden transition team released a list of agency review teams on Tuesday.

Amazon.com's Tom Sullivan, an executive on the public policy team, will be part of Mr Biden's review team overseeing the Department of State.

Mr Mark Schwartz, who is from Amazon's cloud computing arm and a former Obama administration official, will be weighing in on decisions for the Office of Management and Budget.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn's senior director for North America policy, Ms Nicole Isaac, is part of the team overseeing the Department of the Treasury.

Ms Nicole Wong, a former deputy chief technology officer under the Obama administration and a vice-president and general counsel for Alphabet-owned Google, found a spot in the review team for the National Security Council.

Executives from relatively smaller tech companies such as Airbnb, Uber, Lyft and Stripe were also appointed to the agency review groups.

Tech critics such as Mr Gene Kimmelman, senior adviser to the Washington-based Public Knowledge, which focuses on areas such as antitrust policy, will be on the review team for the Department of Justice; and Ms Sarah Miller, from the American Economic Liberties Project, was chosen for the group weighing in on decisions about the Department of the Treasury.

A Biden transition team spokesman said that agency review teams are responsible for evaluating the operations of the federal agencies and making sure the Biden-Harris administration can achieve policy goals discussed during the election campaign.

There will also be a team reviewing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that includes Mr Bill Baer, a former director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition and former head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

REUTERS