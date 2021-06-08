Ex-world leaders urge G-7 to pay for global shots

LONDON • One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations to pay for global vaccinations to help stop the coronavirus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat.

The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G-7 summit in England on Friday which brings together leaders from the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

The letter said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era. "Support from the G-7 and G-20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low-and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest."

Among the signatories were former British premiers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, former UN head Ban Ki-moon and 15 former African leaders.

The letter said leaders invited to the summit should guarantee to pay what would amount to about US$30 billion (S$40 billion) a year over two years towards fighting the pandemic.

"For the G-7 to pay is not charity, it is self-protection to stop the disease spreading, mutating and returning to threaten all of us," Mr Brown said.

Their plea coincided with a poll by the Save the Children charity which found strong public support in the US, Britain, France, Germany and Canada for the G-7 to pay towards the US$66 billion needed for vaccines globally.

REUTERS