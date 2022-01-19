Everyone must be inoculated to end pandemic: UN chief

NEW YORK • United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has told the all-virtual Davos forum that the world must vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to ensure a way out of the pandemic.

The face-to-face gathering of political and corporate power players run by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alps is online for the second year in a row because of a pandemic that shows no sign of abating.

"The last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth - if we leave anyone behind, we leave everyone behind," said the UN Secretary-General on Monday. "If we fail to vaccinate every person, we give rise to new variants that spread across borders and bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt."

Mr Guterres said the international community needs to "confront the pandemic with equity and fairness".

He noted that the World Health Organisation unveiled a strategy last autumn to vaccinate 40 per cent of the planet's population by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by the middle of this year.

"We are nowhere near these targets," he told the WEF. "Vaccination rates in high-income countries are, shamefully, seven times higher than in African countries. We need vaccine equity, now," he added.

Mr Guterres said pharmaceutical companies should "stand in solidarity with developing countries by sharing licences, know-how and technology so we can all find a way out of this pandemic".

He also appealed to business leaders to support developing nations "in their hour of need" with access to Covid-19 vaccines, help to combat the climate crisis and reform of the global financial system.

Speaking virtually to the WEF, Mr Guterres said: "Across all three of these areas, we need the support, the ideas, the financing and the voice of the global business community."

He said there has been a "global inability to support developing countries in their hour of need", and warned that without immediate action, inequalities and poverty would deepen, fuelling more social unrest and violence.

"We cannot afford this kind of instability," said Mr Guterres, who began a second five-year term as UN chief on Jan 1.

He has long been pushing for more global action to address Covid-19 vaccine inequity and climate change, and for reform of the global financial system.

"We need a global financial system that is fit-for-purpose. This means urgent debt restructuring and reforms of the long-term debt architecture," he said.

Mr Guterres warned of a lopsided recovery from the pandemic with low-income countries at a huge disadvantage.

"They're experiencing their slowest growth in a generation," he said. "The burdens of record inflation, shrinking fiscal space, high interest rates and soaring energy and food prices are hitting every corner of the world and blocking recovery - especially in low-and some middle-income countries."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS