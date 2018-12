Medical students displaying red ribbons, an international symbol of Aids awareness, during a march in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. People around the world marked World Aids Day with rallies and vigils to raise awareness about the fight against HIV/Aids and remember all those who have died from it. The international event marks its 30th anniversary this year. Some 37 million people live with HIV around the world, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids.