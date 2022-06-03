EU's push for partial Russian oil ban delayed by Hungary

BRUSSELS/LONDON/THE HAGUE • European Union efforts to approve a partial ban on Russian oil imports hit an obstacle after Hungary raised new or already rejected demands, further slowing a push to clinch a deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Sanctions in the EU require the unanimous consent of its 27 nations and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blocked the latest package of measures for weeks.

EU leaders appeared to achieve a breakthrough on Monday when they gave their political blessing to the sanctions, leading many to say approval was close at hand.

Hungary's latest intervention, at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, further strains its deteriorating relations with the EU, which has sparked speculation over whether Hungary would one day follow Britain in leaving or being forced out of the EU.

The new sanctions measures, which would represent the EU's toughest yet, are aimed at curbing Russia's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

The proposed sanctions aim to ban the import of seaborne oil by the end of the year, while exempting pipeline crude as a concession to Hungary and other landlocked countries, which rely on Russian supplies.

During the closed-door meeting on Wednesday when ambassadors were trying to finalise the sanctions, Hungary demanded that Patriarch Kirill, who heads the Russian Orthodox Church and has been a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, be removed from the EU's proposed list of sanctioned individuals, two of the people said. Mr Orban first raised the issue early last month but it was not discussed at a meeting of EU leaders on Monday, according to the people.

Hungary will abide by the political agreement reached at the EU summit this week, Mr Orban said in a statement cited by MTI state news service yesterday.

He added that no one at the summit raised objections to his earlier condition that Patriarch Kirill be removed from the sanctions list.

Budapest also asked that it be granted the right to sell Russian oil that it refines, the two people said, exempting Hungary from the current proposal that would prohibit countries that import pipeline oil from selling it to others once the ban on seaborne supplies kicks in.

This request was rejected when Mr Orban raised it at the leaders' summit. Hungary crossed a line at the ambassadors' meeting, one of the people said.

Meanwhile, Britain's regulator on Wednesday approved Shell's revised plan to develop a North Sea natural gas field as the government seeks to boost domestic energy output following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Shell welcomed the decision and said it plans to move ahead with the development of the Jackdaw gas field, which has the potential to produce 6.5 per cent of Britain's gas output.

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval after it was initially rejected on environmental grounds last October.

Also the Netherlands and Germany are to jointly drill for a new gas field in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Wednesday, a day after Russia cut gas supplies to the country.

Deputy minister of mining Hans Vijlbrief "issued permits for the Dutch part today", it said in a statement, adding that "an accelerated procedure for the required permits is under way" in Germany.

The German state of Lower Saxony a year ago decided not to issue permits for the drilling near the eco-sensitive islands of Schiermonnikoog and Borkum, and Dutch environmental groups still have concerns. However, Lower Saxony "is now making a different decision because of the war in Ukraine", the Dutch ministry said.

