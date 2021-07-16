Europe's bold climate vision faces long battle for approval

"Europe is now the very first continent that presents a comprehensive architecture to meet our climate ambitions," Ms Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, said this week.

The plan she and top EU officials outlined on Wednesday to transform the bloc's economy from dependency on fossil fuels to a world of net zero emissions by the middle of this century is certainly impressive in scope and ambition.

But what she omitted to say is that her proposals are politically controversial and highly unlikely to survive in their current format.

Ms von der Leyen's Commission has presented a dozen legislative proposals, giving substance to the 2016 commitments the EU made under the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.

On the menu is an enlargement of the European carbon market allowing polluting companies to buy carbon permits, an end to diesel and petrol cars, a special tax on aviation, and many more activities promoting renewable energy. The objective is to cut CO2 emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 and achieve full carbon neutrality by 2050.

But the practical difficulties are immense.

The European Union's most polluting industries - steel, cement, iron and electricity which account for around 40 per cent of all carbon emissions - have been subject to the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme - the continent's carbon market - for the past 15 years, and this has had little impact on reducing their polluting levels, with the notable exception of the electricity sector.

The EU Commission is proposing to reduce the number of exemptions and allowances for these industries, to increase the price of carbon permits companies must buy and, therefore, the penalty polluting industries will have to bear. Each permit represents a tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2).

But the EU is also proposing to create a second carbon market for the domestic heating industries and for road transport, something that is political dynamite, since it will hit most European consumers directly.

Ms von der Leyen's Commission is offering to set up a "social climate fund" worth €72 billion (S$115 billion) over the next seven years to help vulnerable households in making the necessary adaptation to more efficient heating systems if they wish to avoid higher utility payments.

But quite apart from the fact that the sums are relatively modest, the political risks that EU leaders take in promoting this project remain high; the biggest threat to French President Emmanuel Macron came from the so-called Yellow Vests movement, which started in protest against higher fuel and transportation costs in France's countryside.

An essential part of the EU package is the demand that all newly registered cars should be emissions-free by 2035. This might encounter some opposition from Germany, where politicians are still keen to protect the all-important domestic car industry.

However, Mr Herbert Diess, the chairman of Volkswagen, has denied that the EU's accelerated schedule to abolish diesel and fuel cars will have a significant impact on his company because it amounts to just a "reduction in a few percentage points" on the car industry's own plans to phase out combustion engines.

But probably the most controversial aspect of the EU's current plans is the proposal to levy a "CO2 border adjustment", a tax the EU wants to impose from the middle of this decade on energy-intensive goods imported from outside the union. This aims to ensure fair competition and motivate states outside the EU to do more on climate protection.

There are huge bureaucratic implications if EU importers must prove how much CO2 was generated in the production of goods with materials imported from abroad. And there are grave suspicions that the scheme amounts to just trade protectionism through the back door.

Still, this is just the first salvo in a long battle.

For the EU Commission's proposals to become law, there must be majorities both in the European Parliament and in the member states. And it will be astonishing if the current schemes survive unscathed.