Zookeeper seriously injured after being mauled by lions in Germany

BERLIN (DPA) - Two lions attacked a zookeeper in a German wildlife park on Saturday (May 4), leaving the 24-year-old man in serious but not life-threatening condition, according to local police.

The attendant had entered the animals' enclosure on Saturday morning even though meat had already been put out for the creatures, a police spokesman told dpa.

It's currently unclear why the attendant entered the enclosure, said a spokeswoman for Serengeti Park Hodenhagen, in northern Germany.

One of his colleagues noticed the attack and was able to fend off the lions and bring the man to safety.

The 24-year-old was brought to hospital by emergency helicopter. He was conscious and able to speak, according to police.