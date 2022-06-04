War in Ukraine: 100 days

Zelensky vows to gain victory, while Russia says 'certain results' achieved

Kyiv hopes missile systems pledged by US, UK will swing battle in its favour in coming weeks

Updated
Published
27 min ago

KYIV • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory on the 100th day of Russia's invasion yesterday, even as Russian troops pounded the eastern Donbas region.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russia's advance has been slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance, which repelled troops from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

"Victory will be ours," Mr Zelensky said in a video address similar to one he posted at the onset of the war outside government buildings in Kyiv.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "certain results have been achieved", pointing to the "liberation" of some areas from what he called the "pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine".

Russia said it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two breakaway pro-Moscow regions, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, from Kyiv's military.

Russia has repeatedly described the authorities in Ukraine as neo-Nazis and nationalists - labels that Kyiv said are used as propaganda to justify the conflict.

"The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Mr Peskov said.

"This work will continue until the time when all of the goals of the military operation are achieved."

Kyiv had earlier announced that Moscow was in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of Donbas seized in 2014.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his troops were already training in Europe to operate new, advanced missile systems pledged this week by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour in coming weeks.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months, with Moscow having been driven back from the capital but launching a huge new assault in the east.

Russian forces advanced deep into the ruined eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian troops were still holding out there yesterday.

Reuters news agency reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.

Troops drove at high speed over roads littered with wrecked armoured vehicles.

One soldier sat in the back seat, his face streaked with blood from injuries.

At another location in the city, Ukrainian troops, including foreign volunteers, were unloading weapons from a truck.

The past weeks have seen Russia pour its forces into the battle for Sievierodonetsk, which Russia must capture to achieve its stated aim of holding all of Luhansk province.

Both sides have been taking punishing losses there in a street-by-street battle that could set the trajectory for a long war of attrition.

"I regret to say that the Russian army succeeded in making its way deep into the city... They control most of the city," Ukrainian regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in televised comments overnight.

He said that about a fifth of the city is now a contested "grey zone".

Ukrainian fighters holding out in one area were still able to clear Russians out of some streets, and had captured six Russian prisoners the previous day.

Speaking by video link to a security conference in Bratislava, Mr Reznikov said Ukrainian artillery crews were already training in Europe to operate new high mobility artillery rocket systems and multiple rocket launch systems pledged earlier this week by the US and Britain.

Key events in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24: Russia invades Ukraine from three fronts in the biggest assault on a European state since World War II. Tens of thousands flee.

March 1: Russia hits a TV tower in Kyiv and intensifies its long-range bombardment of Kharkiv in the northeast and other cities, in what is seen as a shift in Moscow's tactics as its hopes of a quick charge on the capital fade.

March 2: Russian forces start a siege of the south-eastern port of Mariupol, seen as vital to Moscow's attempts to link the eastern Donbas region with Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.

March 4: Russian forces seize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest. Nato rejects Ukraine's appeal for no-fly zones, saying they would escalate the conflict.

March 8: Civilians flee the city of Sumy in the first successful humanitarian corridor.

March 13: Russia extends its war deep into western Ukraine, firing missiles at a base near the border with Nato member Poland.

March 25: Moscow signals a shift in focus to making gains in the east, while Ukrainian forces press to recapture towns outside Kyiv.

April 14: Russia's lead warship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, sinks after what Ukraine says was a missile strike. Russia blames an ammunition explosion.

April 18: Russia launches what Ukraine describes as the Battle of Donbas, a campaign to seize two provinces and salvage a battlefield victory.

April 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin declares Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege, but hundreds of defenders hold out inside the city's huge Azovstal steel plant.

May 9: Mr Putin exhorts Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech, but is silent about plans for escalation in Ukraine.

May 10: Ukraine says its forces have recaptured villages north and north-east of Kharkiv in a counteroffensive.

May 18: Finland and Sweden apply to join Nato, a move that would lead to the expansion of the Western military alliance that Mr Putin aimed to prevent.

May 20: Russia says the last of the Ukrainian fighters holding out at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks have surrendered. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's military had told the defenders they could get out and save their lives.

May 21/22: Russia launches an offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas, focusing the attack on the twin cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk.

May 23: In the first war crimes trial of the conflict, a Kyiv court sentences a young Russian tank commander to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

May 25: Mr Putin signs a decree simplifying the process for residents of newly captured districts to acquire Russian citizenship and passports to solidify Moscow's grip on the seized territory.

June 1: Russia slams the US decision to supply advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, warning it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.

June 2: The European Union gives final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and on top bank Sberbank.

June 3: The Kremlin says that "certain results have been achieved" in its 100 days of operation in Ukraine and work will continue until all the goals are achieved. However, Ukraine's Mr Zelensky says: "Victory will be ours."

REUTERS

Washington said this week it expected around three weeks of training would be needed before Ukraine could begin using the rockets, which could hit Russian rear supply lines and help negate Russia's artillery firepower advantage at the front.

Asked when Ukraine would be able to reverse Russian gains and drive Russian forces out of eastern Ukraine, Mr Reznikov said: "I forgot my tarot cards at home... I cannot forecast definitely what month we will kick them out.

"But I hope that it is an absolutely realistic plan to do it this year."

Meanwhile, the European Union formally adopted a ban on most Russian oil imports yesterday, hitting Moscow with its toughest sanctions over the war on Ukraine after weeks of wrangling with Hungary.

NO WINNER IN WAR

This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects.
MR AMIN AWAD,
assistant secretary-general and United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine.

The sanctions - the sixth wave imposed by the 27-nation bloc since the Kremlin launched the invasion in February - include cutting Russia's biggest bank Sberbank from the global Swift messaging system, the text published in the EU's official journal said.

Mr Putin's alleged girlfriend, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, was also added to an assets freeze and visa ban blacklist, along with Russian army personnel suspected of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The sanctions cover the two-thirds of Russian exports currently being brought in by ship and come into full force in six months for crude oil and eight months for refined products.

Germany and Poland have further committed to stop receiving deliveries by pipeline, meaning that some 90 per cent of EU imports of Russian oil are expected to be halted by the end of the year. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE,

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Zelensky vows to gain victory, while Russia says 'certain results' achieved. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top