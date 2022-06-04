Zelensky vows to gain victory, while Russia says 'certain results' achieved

KYIV • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory on the 100th day of Russia's invasion yesterday, even as Russian troops pounded the eastern Donbas region.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russia's advance has been slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance, which repelled troops from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

"Victory will be ours," Mr Zelensky said in a video address similar to one he posted at the onset of the war outside government buildings in Kyiv.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "certain results have been achieved", pointing to the "liberation" of some areas from what he called the "pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine".

Russia said it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two breakaway pro-Moscow regions, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, from Kyiv's military.

Russia has repeatedly described the authorities in Ukraine as neo-Nazis and nationalists - labels that Kyiv said are used as propaganda to justify the conflict.

"The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Mr Peskov said.

"This work will continue until the time when all of the goals of the military operation are achieved."

Kyiv had earlier announced that Moscow was in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of Donbas seized in 2014.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his troops were already training in Europe to operate new, advanced missile systems pledged this week by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour in coming weeks.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months, with Moscow having been driven back from the capital but launching a huge new assault in the east.

Russian forces advanced deep into the ruined eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian troops were still holding out there yesterday.

Reuters news agency reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.

Troops drove at high speed over roads littered with wrecked armoured vehicles.

One soldier sat in the back seat, his face streaked with blood from injuries.

At another location in the city, Ukrainian troops, including foreign volunteers, were unloading weapons from a truck.

The past weeks have seen Russia pour its forces into the battle for Sievierodonetsk, which Russia must capture to achieve its stated aim of holding all of Luhansk province.

Both sides have been taking punishing losses there in a street-by-street battle that could set the trajectory for a long war of attrition.

"I regret to say that the Russian army succeeded in making its way deep into the city... They control most of the city," Ukrainian regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in televised comments overnight.

He said that about a fifth of the city is now a contested "grey zone".

Ukrainian fighters holding out in one area were still able to clear Russians out of some streets, and had captured six Russian prisoners the previous day.

Speaking by video link to a security conference in Bratislava, Mr Reznikov said Ukrainian artillery crews were already training in Europe to operate new high mobility artillery rocket systems and multiple rocket launch systems pledged earlier this week by the US and Britain.