Zelensky vows no let-up as Ukraine troops cross key river

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine's fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed a major river, paving the way for an assault on Russia's occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Reflecting the dramatic change in momentum since Ukrainian forces routed Russian troops earlier in September in the north-east, US President Joe Biden offered his strongest prediction so far that Ukraine would win the war.

"They're defeating Russia," Mr Biden said in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes programme. Victory would come only when Russian forces were completely driven from Ukrainian territory, Mr Biden said, adding: "Russia's turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."

Mr Biden reiterated US financial commitments to Ukraine, saying the support will continue "as long as it takes".

The United States has provided more than US$15 billion (S$21 billion) of aid to Ukraine, with Mr Biden pledging US$600 million in additional weaponry in September.

Crossing the Oskil River is another important milestone in Ukraine's counter-offensive in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

The river flows south into the Siversky Donets, which snakes through the Donbas, the main focus of Russia's invasion.

Further beyond lies Luhansk province, the base for Russia's separatist proxies since 2014 and fully in Russian hands since July after some of the war's bloodiest battles.

Ukrainian troops "have pushed across the Oskil. From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank", the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram late on Sunday.

Ukraine's forces have also swept through the Kharkiv region after bursting through the front line, sending thousands of Russian troops fleeing and abandoning their tanks and ammunition.

In recent days, the pace of the Ukrainian advance has again slowed, but Mr Zelensky said this was only because the forces were consolidating and preparing for further offensives.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his nightly address on Sunday. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."

Meanwhile, Kyiv on Monday accused Russian forces of shelling near the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region.

A blast occurred 300m away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings shortly after midnight, Ukraine's atomic power operator Energoatom said in a statement.

The reactors were not damaged and no employees were hurt, it said, publishing photographs showing a huge crater that it said was caused by the blast.

The strikes could add to global concern over the potential for an atomic disaster, already elevated over the fate another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, captured by Russian forces near the front lines in March.

Moscow has ignored international calls to withdraw and demilitarise it.

Since its forces were driven out of Kharkiv, Russia has repeatedly fired at power plants, water infrastructure and other civilian targets in what Ukraine says is retaliation for defeats on the ground.

Russia's rapid losses over the past few weeks have shaken a Kremlin public relations campaign that has never veered from the line that the "special military operation" is "going to plan". Officially, Russia announced it was moving some troops out of the Kharkiv region to regroup elsewhere.

But the losses are being openly acknowledged on state television, by commentators calling for escalation of the operation.

Separately, Russian-backed authorities in the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk said on Monday that a strike by Ukraine's forces in the Russian-controlled city had left more than a dozen people dead.

REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG