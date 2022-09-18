Zelensky: Too early to say that the tide of war is turning

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes in his country's north-east and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.

The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview on Friday that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.

He compared the situation in newly liberated areas of the northeast "to the bloody soap opera after Bucha", a town near Kyiv where he accused Russian forces of committing numerous war crimes in the first phase of the war. Moscow denied the charges.

"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried (in the north-eastern Kharkiv region). But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," Mr Zelensky said.

Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, he said: "All this is there... There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognise this."

The governor of Kharkiv region, Mr Oleh Synehubov, told reporters on Friday at one of the burial sites in the city of Izyum that some bodies exhumed there had been found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Moscow has not commented on the mass burial site in Izyum, which was a Russian front-line stronghold before Ukraine's counter-offensive forced its forces to flee.

Mr Zelensky, who visited Izyum on Wednesday, repeated his appeal for Western countries and others to step up weapons supplies to Ukraine. "We would want more help from Turkey, We would want more help from South Korea. More help from the Arab world. From Asia," he said.

He also cited "certain psychological barriers" in Germany to supplying military equipment because of its Nazi past but said such supplies were vital for Ukraine to defend itself against what he called Russian "fascism".

Mr Zelensky lauded Ukraine's rapid counter-offensive but played down any suggestion that the war was entering some kind of end-game.

"It's early to talk about an end to this war," he said.

He had promised that he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now.

The Ukrainians' rapid armoured thrust in Kharkiv had forced a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.

REUTERS