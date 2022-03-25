Zelensky to Nato: Give us 1% of all your planes and tanks

BRUSSELS • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Nato yesterday to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid, one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions, in the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," he told Nato representatives via video link.

While thanking members of the Western military alliance for the defensive equipment provided so far, he appealed for offensive weapons.

"You can give us 1 per cent of all your planes. One per cent of your tanks. One per cent!"

Mr Zelensky also accused Russia of deploying phosphorus weapons, which spread a powder that ignites when in contact with oxygen and causes severe burns.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Mr Zelensky said.

"The alliance can once more prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need."

Earlier in the day, President Zelensky made an impassioned plea for citizens worldwide to pour onto streets and squares in global protest against Russia's bloody month-old invasion.

In a late-night television address from the emptied streets of his nation's besieged capital Kyiv, a defiant but visibly tired Mr Zelensky appealed in English for worldwide solidarity.

"The world must stop the war," he said. "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life."

In another address to Swedish lawmakers, Mr Zelensky warned that Russia will "destroy freedom" in Europe and pursue its neighbours.

"If Ukraine wouldn't endure and protect ourselves, it would mean that... all neighbours of Russia are in danger from now on," he said in a video-link speech that got a standing ovation.

"Russia went to war against Ukraine because they want to advance further in Europe, they want to destroy freedom in Europe.

"This is a fundamental challenge for the European security and defence system," he said, calling for Europe to issue hard-hitting weekly sanctions packages against Russia.

As a professional comedian until three years ago, Mr Zelensky knows to tailor his material for different audiences.

As president of a nation at war, he has deployed that skill to great effect on a virtual world tour, inspiring and shaming in equal measure.

Beamed onto giant screens in the National Diet of Japan and, later, France's National Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky invited legislators to connect with Ukraine's plight by playing to their own history and self-image, which he has now done at least 10 times since Russia invaded Ukraine exactly a month ago.

For most leaders, to address the chamber of another democracy is an honour granted once in a political lifetime, if at all.

Badly out-gunned by Russia on land, in the air and at sea, the information war is the one arena in which Ukraine is clearly winning.

That's thanks in no small part to Mr Zelensky's international road show, made possible by the post-Covid-19 normalisation of video conferencing, as well as the grim star quality of Mr Zelensky's unshaven, khaki-clad - and routinely blunt - appeals.

At times his appeals appear to have had a direct impact. Hours after Mr Zelensky's address to the US Congress, delivered complete with videos of destruction in Ukraine that caused one legislator to call out "Jesus", President Joe Biden announced an additional US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) aid package, including armed drones, as well as thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

The day after he spoke to the House of Commons, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he would send Kyiv an additional 1,615 NLAW anti-tank missiles.

Mr Zelensky, who is Jewish, saved perhaps his toughest words for Israel.

Accusing Russia of seeking a "final solution" to Ukraine as Hitler did for Jews, he called on Israel not to be indifferent to evil.

"It is up to you, dear brothers and sisters, to choose the answer," Mr Zelensky told the Knesset. "And you will have to live with this answer, people of Israel."

