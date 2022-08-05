Zelensky seeks talks with Xi to help end Moscow's invasion

KYIV • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end his country's war with Russia.

This comes as the head of the US-led Nato military alliance said the war is at the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War II, and that Russia must not be allowed to win it.

In an interview that appeared in the South China Morning Post yesterday, Mr Zelensky urged China to use its outsized political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

"It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy, so (it) can politically, economically influence Russia," he said.

He said the last time he spoke with Mr Xi was a year ago.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine has been asking "for a conversation" with Mr Xi since Russia's invasion on Feb 24, but it has yet to receive a response. Such a dialogue, he said, "would be helpful".

Mr Xi has refused to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and declared a "no limits" friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks before the invasion, making any call with Mr Zelensky potentially awkward.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin spoke within days of the war's beginning, and the Russian leader called Mr Xi on the latter's birthday in June.

Dialogue between Ukraine and China has been limited to lower-level diplomatic exchanges.

Mr Zelensky said there was still room for China to play a positive role in ending the conflict.

For Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, the war must not end with a Russian victory. "It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," he said in a speech in his native Norway.

To prevent Moscow from succeeding, Nato and its member countries may have to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time to come, he said.

Amid fears among some politicians in the West that Russia's ambitions may extend beyond Ukraine, Mr Stoltenberg warned Mr Putin that the response to such a move from the Western military alliance would be overwhelming.

"If President Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a Nato country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of Nato will be involved immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine yesterday said it has been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive. General Oleksiy Gromov told reporters Ukrainian forces recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Sloviansk, but were pushed back to the town of Avdiivka's outskirts after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as a key defensive position.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed its offensive. It said Russian soldiers inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces around Avdiivka and two other locations in Donetsk province, forcing Kyiv's mechanised units to withdraw.

Video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry showed Russian rocket launchers in action and tanks advancing and firing at speed across open terrain. It was not clear where they were filmed.

Some unverified reports suggested that Russian-backed forces had reached Pisky's outskirts.

Supplied with sophisticated arms by the West, Ukraine has been targeting Russian-backed forces in the area too.

Officials in the Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said yesterday that Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people and wounded six in Donetsk city.

Footage on social media showed bodies, some blown apart, lying beside a road in central Donetsk. Blood stained the pavement.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS