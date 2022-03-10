Zelensky says Ukraine will not push to join Nato, open to talks on status of 2 territories

WASHINGTON • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for Nato membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour.

In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Mr Zelensky said he is open to compromise on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before unleashing the invasion on Feb 24.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that... Nato is not prepared to accept Ukraine," said Mr Zelensky in an interview aired on ABC News on Monday night.

"The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia."

Referring to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Mr Zelensky said through an interpreter that he does not want to be president of a "country which is begging something on its knees".

Russia has said it does not want neighbouring Ukraine to join Nato, the military alliance created at the start of the Cold War to protect Europe from the Soviet Union. Nato has since expanded further east to take in former Soviet bloc countries, infuriating the Kremlin.

Shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, Mr Putin recognised as independent two separatist pro-Russian "republics" in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk - at war with Kyiv since 2014. He now wants Ukraine to recognise them as sovereign and independent too.

When ABC asked him about this Russian demand, Mr Zelensky said he was open to dialogue.

"I'm talking about security guarantees," he said. "What is important to me is how the people in those territories (who want to be part of Ukraine) are going to live (and) who in Ukraine will say that they want to have them in. So the question is more difficult than simply acknowledging them."

Separately, in a historic virtual speech to British lawmakers on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky invoked the wartime defiance of former British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowing that Ukraine would "fight to the end".

"We will not give up and we will not lose," he said, giving a day-by-day account of Russia's invasion that dwelt on the costs in lives of civilians.

"We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," he told the packed Chamber, which greeted him with a standing ovation at the start and rose again at the end.