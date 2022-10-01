Zelensky says Ukraine applying for fast-track Nato membership

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not with President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader made his comments in a video which appeared intended as a forceful rebuttal to the Kremlin after Mr Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as annexed Russian land.

"We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to Nato," Mr Zelensky said in a video on Telegram.

The video showed Mr Zelensky announcing the membership bid and then signing a document flanked by his prime minister and the Speaker of Parliament.

The announcement was likely to touch a nerve in Moscow, which casts the Nato bloc at home as a hostile military alliance bent on encroaching on Moscow's sphere of influence and destroying it.

In his video speech, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of brazenly rewriting history and redrawing borders "using murder, blackmail, mistreatment and lies", something he said Kyiv would not allow.

He said, however, that Kyiv remained committed to the idea of co-existence with Russia "on equal, honest, dignified and fair conditions".

"Clearly, with this Russian President, it is impossible. He does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Mr Zelensky said.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Zelensky met military chiefs to discuss "the further plan for liberation" of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app that he and the military chiefs also discussed supplies of weapons for the country's armed forces, and Russia's possible further plans following its invasion of Ukraine.

The National Security and Defence Council includes, among others, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the defence, foreign and prime ministers, and the head of the Ukrainian Security Service. It is tasked with working with the President on developing and coordinating national security policy.

Mr Zelensky on Friday also lashed out at Russia after strikes on a civilian convoy killed at least 25 people and wounded 50.

"Only complete terrorists could do this," Mr Zelensky said after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

He called Russia a terrorist state, adding: "Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!"

But pro-Kremlin regional chief Vladimir Rogov accused Ukrainian troops of carrying out the "terrorist act".

"The regime in Kyiv is trying to portray what happened as shelling by Russian troops, resorting to a heinous provocation," he said on social media.

A day earlier, Mr Zelensky urged minority groups across Russia to resist the Kremlin's mobilisation effort, telling them that they need not die in a "shameful war". Non-Russian groups - mainly from the Caucasus in the south of Russia and from Siberia - are over-represented in military contingents sent to Ukraine, and violent protests against the mass mobilisation have erupted in some areas gripped by poverty.

"You don't have to die in Ukraine. Your sons don't have to die in Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said, standing next to a monument in Kyiv to an imam from the Caucasus.

He said Russia has been isolated by a war sought solely by President Putin, who "will not stop" at the first wave of mobilisation.

"There will be more. He will try to take even more lives... No one is obliged to take part in a shameful war," he said.

REUTERS, AFP