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Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country is ready to discuss territorial and other issues with Russia and the US in November.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct 25 said that a trilateral meeting between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow would take place in November aiming to restart stalled peace talks.

“We are ready to talk. If it’s a territorial issue, it must be addressed at a leadership level. Other issues fall within the remit of the technical groups. All this can therefore be discussed in November,” Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

On Oct 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a trilateral meeting was planned to take place in the United Arab Emirates in November.

The announcements came amid intensified diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

His envoy Steve Witkoff met on Oct 20 with Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct 21.

Following the meetings, both Kyiv and Moscow voiced their readiness to resume direct talks mediated by Washington. AFP