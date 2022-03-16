Zelensky says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound 'more realistic'

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (March 16) that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

"Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic," he said in a video address released early on Wednesday, the agency said. "However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was "certainly room for compromise", adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

This story is developing.