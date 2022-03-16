Zelensky says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound 'more realistic'

A Ukraine soldier inspects the rubble of a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv on March 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
13 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (March 16) that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

"Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic," he said in a video address released early on Wednesday, the agency said. "However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was "certainly room for compromise", adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Ukraine says 'fundamental contradictions' in talks with Russia
Ukraine says talks with Russia to focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top