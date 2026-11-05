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Zelensky says he hopes US election means more support for Ukraine

Ties between Trump and Zelensky have been turbulent, with tensions rising in recent weeks.

KYIV – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hoped the Democrat triumph in the US midterm elections would boost support for Kyiv and help end the war with Russia.

Ukraine and its European allies had been worried about the US getting closer to Russia since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025 .

Ties between Trump and Zelensky have been turbulent, with tensions rising in recent weeks as the US leader criticised Kyiv and made a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease sanctions in return for the release of Russian diesel.

“There is hope now that there is this balance of power, and that we will be supported more,” Zelensky told German broadcaster ZDF in an interview broadcast late on Nov 4 .

Zelensky said that if the US Congress “starts talking about strong financial support or military support”, it would “influence Putin”.

“And Putin will be thinking about whether it makes sense to keep fighting if the support will only grow. Logically, this will (lead) us to possible negotiations and a possible peace,” he said.

US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks are to be held next week in Abu Dhabi. The talks had been frozen since the Middle East war erupted in February.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading the negotiations amid criticism over their attitude to Russia. AFP