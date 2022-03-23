Zelensky renews offer of talks with Putin, speaks to Italy's Parliament

KYIV • Ukrainian President Volo-dymyr Zelensky has renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, declaring the status of disputed territories could be up for debate and a possible referendum.

Mr Zelensky told local media on Monday that he was ready to meet Mr Putin "in any format" to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities.

He said that even the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-backed statelets in Donbass was up for debate.

"At the first meeting with the president of Russia, I am ready to raise these issues," Mr Zelensky said. "There will be no appeals or historical speeches. I would discuss all issues with him in great detail."

Russia has declared Crimea part of Russia and recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.

All three areas were part of Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union and are at the centre of a decade-old crisis that on Feb 24 spilt into invasion and full-scale war.

Mr Zelensky yesterday held talks with Pope Francis and called on the leader of the Catholic Church to mediate in the conflict.

Mr Zelensky also spoke to the Italian Parliament, telling lawmakers that Russia's attack on Ukraine risks causing famine in countries around the world and urging greater help to defeat the invaders.

In his latest address to Western lawmakers, he said via a video link that his people were clinging to survival, with the Russian military devastating Ukrainian cities and killing civilians.

"The most terrible thing will be the famine that is approaching for some countries. Ukraine has always been one of the largest food exporters, but how can we sow (crops) under the strikes of Russian artillery?"

Countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen and others have come to rely on Ukrainian wheat in recent years and the war has caused wheat prices to skyrocket - rising by 50 per cent in the last month.

On Monday, Mr Zelensky told Ukrainian journalists, as published by media outlet Suspilne: "If I have this opportunity and Russia has the desire, we would go through all the questions. Would we solve them all? No. But there is a chance that we partially could - at least to stop the war."

Although he signalled that he was willing to talk about the status of the three areas, he has repeatedly insisted all three were part of Ukraine and that his country would not surrender.

Dr Sonia Mycak, a Ukraine expert at the Australian National University, said the promise of a popular vote likely dooms any suggestion of Kyiv ceding territory.

"The vast majority, like 80 per cent, of Ukrainians are saying that they do not want to relinquish" those territories, Dr Mycak said, citing two recent public opinion polls.

"I think it would be rejected by the population, I really do. Very high numbers of Ukrainians are saying 'we should not stop fighting'," she added.

"Ukrainians see themselves as under existential threat. It's not just the loss of territory, it's the fact that they would have to live as Russians, there would be heavy Russification, there would be autocratic control."

A month of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials have so far failed to stop or even slow a war.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS