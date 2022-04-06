Zelensky demands accountability for Russian 'crimes' at UN council

UNITED NATIONS • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council yesterday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country.

People "were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure," Mr Zelensky told the council, including Moscow's envoy, describing alleged atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha.

"Accountability must be inevitable," Mr Zelensky said, adding that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainians had also been deported to Russia.

In a passionate address to the council, Mr Zelensky described in detail grim scenes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into "silent slaves". The council was shown graphic video of dead bodies in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President urged the UN to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

Mr Zelensky called on the 15-member council to "remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war, so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war".

"The United Nations can be simply closed. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately," he added in his video address.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia's invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the United Nations said yesterday.

Western officials have already promised new measures this week targeting Russia's oil and coal exports, which are helping President Vladimir Putin pay for the invasion he launched nearly six weeks ago.

And Denmark, Spain and Italy became the latest European nations to expel a group of Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats, following France and Germany on Monday.

The moves follow the harrowing discoveries of scores of bodies in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv as Russian troops retreated to regroup in the east. Most of the bodies have been found in civilian clothes. Ukrainian officials have said some had their hands bound behind their backs.

The Russian authorities have denied the charges of civilian killings in Bucha and other locations near the capital, with its defence ministry yesterday claiming they had been staged by Ukraine. "Similar events are now being organised by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to cities in north-eastern Ukraine - without offering evidence to back up the assertion.