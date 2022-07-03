Zelensky adviser concedes key bastion could fall in eastern Ukraine

KYIV (REUTERS) - Fighting intensified at the weekend for Lysychansk, Ukraine's last big bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk, and an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky conceded the city could fall.

Russian forces seized Lysychansk's sister city Sievierodonetsk on the opposite side of the Siverskiy Donets river last month, after some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Mr Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow self-styled Luhansk People's Republic, told Russian television "Lysychansk has been brought under control", but added: "Unfortunately, it is not yet liberated."

Russian media showed video of Luhansk militia parading in Lysychansk streets waving flags and cheering, but Ukraine National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk told Ukrainian television the city remained in Ukrainian hands.

"Now there are fierce battles near Lysychansk, however, fortunately, the city is not surrounded and is under the control of the Ukrainian army," Mr Muzychuk said.

Mr Zelensky's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces had finally crossed the Siverskiy Donets river and were approaching the city from the north.

"This is indeed a threat. We shall see. I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here. Things will become much more clear within a day or two," he said.

"If Lysychansk is taken, strategically it becomes more difficult for the Russians to continue their offensive. The front lines will be flatter and there will be a frontal attack rather than from the flanks."

He said the Russians would have to focus on taking six major cities in the industrialised eastern Donbas region and with each their forces would be more and more thinly spread.

"The more Western weapons come to the front, the more the picture changes in favour of Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed for more weapons from the West, saying its forces are heavily outgunned.

Elsewhere, Mr Oleksandr Senkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, which borders the vital Black Sea port of Odesa, reported powerful explosions in the city on Saturday.

"Stay in shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram messaging app as air raid sirens sounded.