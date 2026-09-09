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Zelensky’s plane almost hit by drone en route to Oslo, says Norway’s PM

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A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landing in Gardermoen, Norway, on Sept 8. Zelensky’s plane was almost hit by a drone when taking off from Moldova, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landing in Gardermoen, Norway, on Sept 8. Zelensky’s plane was almost hit by a drone when taking off from Moldova, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was nearly hit by a drone shortly after taking off from Moldova, according to Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store.
  • Zelensky arrived in Oslo for King Harald’s funeral and held talks on Norwegian military and civilian aid, including air-defence support.
  • After the funeral, Zelensky left Norway for Canada to continue discussions with leaders there.

AI generated

OSLO - A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Moldova to Oslo for the funeral of Norway’s King Harald was almost hit by a drone, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Sept 9.

“His flight was almost hit by a drone when it was taking off from Moldova. That is the reality he lives in,” Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

He provided no other details about the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arriving in Gardermoen, Norway, on Sept 8, ahead of King Harald V’s funeral.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arriving in Gardermoen, Norway, on Sept 8, ahead of King Harald V’s funeral.

 PHOTO: EPA

Zelensky arrived in Oslo on the evening of Sept 8, when he held talks with Store, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Norwegian military aid, including air-defence support, and civilian assistance.

On Sept 9, Zelensky joined a host of other foreign dignitaries in attending the funeral of King Harald, who died on Aug 28 aged 89.

Zelensky left Norway after the funeral, headed for Canada and talks with leaders there, Store told NRK. AFP

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Moldova

Volodymyr Zelensky

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.