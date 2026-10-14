Zelenskiy visits Britain as Burnham pledges fresh support for Ukraine

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Oct 13 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in London on Wednesday as Britain looks to reaffirm its support for Ukraine, including with the promise of a new package of surface-to-air missiles.

The meeting comes at a difficult time for Zelenskiy. US President Donald Trump said at the weekend he should be replaced as Ukraine's leader, days after cutting a deal with Moscow to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

Britain has said it does not support the US-Russia diesel deal, and called for allies to keep up the economic pressure on Moscow.

"My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer, we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe," Burnham said in a statement before the meeting.

Burnham said backing for Ukraine was vital to keeping people in Britain safe and pledged further military support.

He announced the planned delivery of £45 million ($59.60 million) of surface-to-air missiles used to target jet-powered Russian drones, with £10 million of that package fast-tracked to meet an urgent need in Ukraine.

Burnham has asked officials to draw up further sanctions, military aid, and fiscal support, and his foreign and finance ministers have been lobbying allies to follow Britain in banning maritime services that support Russian liquefied natural gas exports. REUTERS