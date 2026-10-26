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Zelenskiy says US warnings on ballistic strikes have fully resumed

KYIV, Oct 25 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US warnings about imminent Russian ballistic missile strikes, critical to Ukraine's air defences, had been fully restored after recent issues.

Speaking to Ukraine's TSN television channel, he said SpaceX's Starshield satellite internet had been working at speeds of up to 420 kilometres per hour since early on Saturday morning, after it had been throttled earlier in October amid diplomatic pressure on Kyiv from Washington.

Zelenskiy said he discussed both issues in a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, casting the changes as results of that meeting.

Speaking about the upcoming technical talks between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington in November, Zelenskiy said Ukraine would not discuss limits to its armed forces, or enforced post-war neutrality. Kyiv has long sought entry into the NATO alliance despite the reticence of some members.

Zelenskiy also renewed his push for a trilateral US-brokered meeting between him and Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader has long argued Putin is the only person in Russia who can make major decisions to end the war or meaningfully discuss core issues, such as the fate of the nearly 20% of Ukraine that Russia occupies.

"The issue of territories is a red line that can be discussed exclusively at the level of leaders," Zelenskiy said. REUTERS