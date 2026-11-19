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Zelenskiy says Ukrainian battlefield positions strong, cites defence against attacks on two cities

Nov 18 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Ukraine's positions on the battlefield in the 4-1/2-year-old war against Russia were strong, citing the defence of two frontline towns against Russian attacks.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, referred to the contested cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk region.

Russia's military has said in recent months that its forces have captured both cities. Ukraine denies they have changed hands.

"As for the situation at the front, our positions are strong," Zelenskiy said, referring to a report from Ukraine's top commander Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"And although the Russians are making very intensive attempts to advance towards Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, we are destroying the occupiers."

Russian forces have long fought to secure control of Kostiantynivka and announced its capture in early July.

The Kremlin proposed last week that Russia and Ukraine organise a joint humanitarian mission to help residents still in Kostiantynivka and called on the United States to help secure Kyiv's agreement.

The operation, Russian officials suggested, would be similar to a joint mission in the southern town of Oleshky last month. Zelenskiy rejected the proposal for Kostiantynivka as that would have allowed Russia to advance around the city.

Russian forces have long been advancing slowly westward in Donetsk region as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to secure all of eastern Ukraine's Donbas, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Those advances have slowed considerably in recent months and the 1,250-km (775-mile) front line has been virtually static.

Zelenskiy made his latest comments a day after Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge built to link Russia and Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

The president said the operation against the bridge followed months of Ukraine enduring attacks on its own bridges, infrastructure and cities.

Zelenskiy told NBC in an interview on Wednesday that Russia had to understand that Crimea was Ukrainian land and "this bridge will not stay anyway" after the war. REUTERS