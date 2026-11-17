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Zelenskiy says Ukraine struck Crimea bridge in response to Russian attacks on infrastructure

Nov 17 - Ukraine struck the Crimea bridge, the main military crossing between Russia and occupied Crimea, in a drone and missile attack in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy said the attack was the seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks which was developed and coordinated by the SBU security service and the General Staff.

Videos and images posted on X by Zelenskiy appeared to show the bridge's main road arch collapsed into the Kerch Strait, blocking navigation. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

In preparation for the attack, Ukrainian forces had systematically destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other targets to clear a path to the bridge.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine used a range of weapons over the course of the operation, including the Dovbush, Vendetta, Sichen, MICH 2000, Da Vinci, Palianytsia, An-197, Ruta and FP-1 drones, as well as the FP-5 Flamingo and R-360 Neptune cruise missiles.

Zelenskiy said the final stage was the decisive one. Palianytsia drones hit the road section of the bridge, while the rail section was hit by Neptune missiles and by Ruta and FP-5 drones.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces carried out a precision-guided strike using Flamingo missiles, with the communications uplink working "flawlessly until the very last seconds."

Since last week, Ukraine has said that speed limits on Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite communications system, have hampered its drone operations. REUTERS