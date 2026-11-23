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Nov 23 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest ships, commissioned in 2023, near the coast of Libya using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

Zelenskiy said a second target, which was also hit, was the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Russia used to transport weapons.

"We continue operations in designated waters," Zelenskiy said on Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskiy added that a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. REUTERS