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Zelensky says Ukraine expects Europeans to join upcoming talks with US

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the scene of a Russian missile strike in Pryluky, Ukraine, that killed 22 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the scene of a Russian missile strike in Pryluky, Ukraine, that killed 22 people.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • - Zelensky said Ukraine expects European partners to join upcoming US-led talks in the United States on Oct 9 and 10.
  • - Ukrainian negotiators will raise air defences, as Russian strikes on cities have killed more than 70 people in two days.
  • - Zelensky said Ukraine has “mirrored” Russian attacks on data centres, after a strike on a Yandex centre; Yandex said damage may not be repairable.

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KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct 8 that Ukraine expected Kyiv’s European partners to join talks with the US in coming days.

Zelensky earlier said that Ukraine’s negotiators would hold talks in the United States on Oct 9 and 10, as part of efforts led by the United States to seek a settlement of the four-year-old war with Russia.

The president, speaking to reporters in Kyiv, said Ukrainian negotiators would raise the issue of air defences in light of near-constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. More than 70 have been killed in strikes over the past two days.

Zelensky also said Ukraine had “mirrored” Russian attacks on data centres, referring to a strike on a centre operated by Russian technology company Yandex.

“We always respond in mirror-like fashion,” Zelensky said.

“You all know, they have been hitting and continue to hit our data centres. We are responding. I can’t share all the details.”

Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Oct 8 it could not yet determine whether equipment at a data centre hit by a Ukrainian drone attack could be restored. REUTERS

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Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.