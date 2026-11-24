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Nov 23 - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that intelligence showed Russia planned new strikes on Ukraine, and he urged the United States and other countries to take note as supplies of air defence systems depended on their decisions.

Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September. An attack on a central district of the capital on Monday injured five, while a strike on a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday.

"Our intelligence has information about preparations by the Russians for new strikes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, without giving a time frame for any new attacks.

Zelenskiy has long called for increased supplies of air defence weapons and said on Monday that ensuring a ready supply meant denying Moscow the opportunity of "showing contempt for diplomacy and human life".

"It is important that such signals are also heeded in the United States and in other countries whose decisions affect the supply of ballistic-missile defence systems to protect our cities and infrastructure," he said.

Zelenskiy expressed satisfaction at support he said he noted at a meeting on Monday of NATO's parliamentary assembly, adding that this showed that Ukraine merited a place in the alliance.

"The key point is that there is an understanding that Ukraine fully deserves a place in NATO and that Ukraine is not only capable of joining the Alliance but can genuinely strengthen NATO," he said.

"We are already in effect part of NATO – through the way we cooperate and through the values and political principles that unite us."

Russia has consistently rejected any notion of Ukraine joining the Alliance and restated its position last week after the resumption of three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States of resolving the 4-1/2-year-old conflict.

Zelenskiy said earlier this month that US negotiators had floated the idea of Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its eastern region of Donbas in exchange for joining NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week after a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine: "I think we must reopen the question of Ukraine's membership to NATO."

The Kremlin declined to comment on Zelenskiy's account of the idea he said US negotiators had raised. REUTERS