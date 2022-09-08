Young British royals enjoy first taste of new school

LONDON - The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, had a first taste of their new school Wednesday, as they nervously met their new headteacher accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, aged 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a new home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by Prince William's office showed the young royals, wearing their new uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a "settling in afternoon" for new pupils ahead of the official first day Thursday.

Princes George and Louis held their mother's hands while Princess Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.

"Lovely to have you with us," headteacher Jonathan Perry told them as he shook their hands.

When he asked them if they were excited and looking forward to being at the school, they bashfully nodded and replied, "Yes".

"Lots of questions," Prince William said.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to £21,000 (S$34,000) per pupil.