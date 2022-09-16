'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

IZYUM, Ukraine - The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers.

Just after President Volodymyr Zelensky's symbolic visit on Wednesday to mark the strategic hub's liberation in Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive, dozens of mostly elderly people gathered outside the charred town hall.

They were in no mood for celebration.

"You sold Ukraine for a ration (of food)," a woman shouted at Svitlana Ficher, a 55-year-old who received Russian aid during the occupation.

Izyum, a predominantly Russian-speaking city of about 50,000 people, had been fully occupied since April and had become a key logistics base for Moscow.

Its re-capture marked a strategic victory for Kyiv that has recently claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region, putting Moscow on the back foot.

Zelensky made an impromptu appearance on Wednesday, when, flanked by soldiers he watched Ukraine's flag being hoisted over the main square.

But occupation has left a stain of suspicion and blame on the city that comes in addition to the war-shattered buildings, burned military vehicles and suffering of its locals.

'Traitor'

Residents on Wednesday also demanded to see the mayor - some people wanted to know when state aid would arrive and essential services resume.

Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves - but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.

"She wants to be fed by Russia," a man yelled, as others came to the Ficher's defence.

About half of Izyum's inhabitants, including mayor Valeri Marchenko, left when Moscow's troops approached.

Some of those who stayed supported Russian rule.