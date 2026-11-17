Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 17 - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had launched a total of five drones towards two pumping stations along the vital Saudi East-West pipeline in the Riyadh area.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

The Houthis have claimed several times this month to have attacked the pipeline, as fighting continues between the militant group and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Since conflict in the Middle East disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels of crude per day via the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent to about 4% of global supply.

For Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, the pipeline has mitigated the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, which has crippled exports from its neighbours. REUTERS