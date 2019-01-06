Yellow vest protesters out in force across France

French "yellow vest" protesters with a sign reading "Injustice dictatorship stop. Free our comrades", as they rallied in Bordeaux yesterday. Over the past six weeks, the "yellow vest" demonstrators - named after the high-visibility jackets they wear - have repeatedly clashed with police in Paris and other cities across France. The protesters again marched through Paris and elsewhere yesterday to highlight their struggle to make ends meet, a day after President Emmanuel Macron hardened his stance against them.