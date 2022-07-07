WTO faces new battle over Covid-19 tests, drugs

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Less than a month after a hard-won deal was reached on a partial waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, a fresh battle may be looming at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over extending the waiver to treatments and tests.

The June deal includes an agreement to debate waiving certain IP rights for tests and drugs, which the pharmaceutical industry says could lead to a broader unravelling of protections for treatments for other diseases.

A group of six countries has set a six-month time frame for securing an agreement to extend the partial IP waiver, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"Extension of the policy tools... to therapeutics and diagnostics will help developing countries to address IP barriers to the expansion and diversification of production," said the document, backed by India, South Africa, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt and Tanzania.

"This will increase the accessibility of these crucial life-saving Covid-19 tools."

The document, shared with other WTO members, foresees a decision by the WTO's top decision-making body, the General Council, in November or December.

A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Three trade sources who attended a closed-door meeting on Wednesday said that developed countries including the United States, have not yet set their positions.

One source said there was a potential for renewed conflict between wealthy countries, which opposed a full waiver on the grounds that it would restrict research and investment, and proponents such as India and South Africa.

"There is going to be a massive battle," said the Geneva-based ambassador who declined to be named, adding some countries had agreed to the partial waiver only because of the possibility of it being extended.

For opponents, the stakes are higher than ever. Many Covid drugs and tests are also used for other diseases.

Research from science information and analytics company Airfinity showed that 63 current Covid tests can be used for other infectious diseases such as flu, while 123 Covid treatment projects are being used for 95 other infectious diseases.

"It's a Pandora's box and sends completely the wrong signal for future pandemic preparedness," said Dr Thomas Cueni, head of global pharmaceutical industry group IFPMA, adding it would undermine quality control and incentives for research.

"It is a coalition of countries who are fundamentally opposed to IP and they are trying to set a precedent to undermine (it)," he added.