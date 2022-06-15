WTO enters 'crunch time' trying to reach deals on food, vaccines

GENEVA (BLOOMBERG) - Prospects for World Trade Organisation (WTO) deals aimed at resolving some of the global economy's most pressing but politically thorny issues hung in the balance as the trade body extended by a day its ministerial conference in Geneva.

Trade ministers on Wednesday (June 15) were hoping to clinch deals aimed at widening vaccine distribution, boosting food security, reducing fishing subsidies and extending a moratorium on digital-commerce tariffs.

So talks will go into Thursday to try to loosen the key sticking points. India, for instance, was refusing to bend on its defence of its domestic fishing industry.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told a meeting of delegates that it wants exceptions on a 20-year negotiation to curb harmful government fishery subsidies, according to a statement on his ministry's website.

He also insisted members water down the WTO's subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programmes aimed at feeding poor citizens, according to a separate statement.

"The Indian delegation has raised everybody's eyebrows," Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora said in an interview.

"You cannot come to a negotiating forum, particularly at this stage, making demands that they brand as non-negotiable."

Lowered expectations

The tough stance by one of the world's largest developing economies is just one example of the difficulty the WTO faces reaching a package of small but symbolically important deals.

Failure to do so may cement the view that the WTO is no longer a viable forum to address the shortcomings of international commerce.

"We are getting to the tough spot of the negotiations now," WTO Spokesman Dan Pruzin said in a press briefing late on Tuesday.

"The not-so-good news is that we are running out of time. It is crunch time."

The WTO has operated for more than a quarter century on the basis of consensus decision-making - meaning any one member's veto can scuttle agreements.

That model, critics say, is also why it's been largely ineffective as a deal-making forum for much of the past decade.