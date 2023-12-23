Would-be Putin challenger Duntsova barred from running in election: Campaign team

Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist who plans to run for Russian president in the March 2024 election, speaks with journalists after meeting officials of the Central Election Commission to submit documents at an office in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist who plans to run for Russian president in the March 2024 election, and her representatives attend a meeting with officials of the Central Election Commission to submit documents at an office in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

Reuters - Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from running against President Vladimir Putin in an election next march because of "mistakes" in her application to register as a candidate, her campaign channel said on Telegram.

The move came only three days after Duntsova, 40, had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate. She had planned to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.

A video posted by a Russian news channel showed a meeting of the central electoral commission at which its members voted unanimously not to allow Duntsova's candidacy to go ahead.

The immediate torpedoing of Duntsova's campaign will be seized on by Putin's critics as evidence that no one with genuine opposition views will be allowed to stand against him in the first presidential election since he launched the war in Ukraine. They see it as a fake process with only one possible outcome.

The Kremlin says Putin will win because he enjoys genuine support across society, with opinion poll ratings of around 80%. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top