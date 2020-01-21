World's billionaires richer than 60 per cent of people

DAVOS • The world's billionaires have doubled in the past decade and are richer than 60 per cent of the global population, the charity Oxfam said yesterday.

Poor women and girls were at the bottom of the scale, putting in "12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work each and every day", estimated to be worth at least US$10.8 trillion (S$14.6 trillion) a year, it added.

"Our broken economies are lining the pockets of billionaires and big business at the expense of ordinary men and women. No wonder people are starting to question whether billionaires should even exist," the charity's India head Amitabh Behar said.

"The gap between rich and poor can't be resolved without deliberate inequality-busting policies," he said ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he will represent Oxfam.

The charity's annual report on global inequality is traditionally released just before the annual forum opens in the Swiss Alpine resort. It had some astonishing statistics. "The 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa," it said.

If the world's richest 1 per cent paid just 0.5 per cent extra tax on their wealth for 10 years, it would equal the investment needed to create 117 million new jobs in eldercare, childcare, education and health, according to Oxfam.

Its figures are based on data from Forbes magazine and Swiss bank Credit Suisse, but they are disputed by some economists.

The numbers show that 2,153 billionaires now have more wealth than the 4.6 billion poorest people on the planet.

Women and girls are burdened in particular because they are most often caregivers that keep "the wheels of our economies, businesses and societies moving", said Mr Behar.

The Oxfam report showed that "across the globe, 42 per cent of women cannot get jobs because they are responsible for all the caregiving, compared with just 6 per cent of men".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE