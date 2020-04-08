World short of six million nurses, WHO says

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned yesterday that the world needs nearly six million nurses, as prominent figures expressed their gratitude for health workers on World Health Day.

The United Nations' health agency along with its partners, Nursing Now and the International Council of Nurses (ICN), underscored in a report the crucial role played by nurses, who make up more than half of all health workers worldwide.

"Nurses are the backbone of any health system," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement yesterday.

"Today, many nurses find themselves on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19," he noted, adding that it was vital they "get the support they need to keep the world healthy".

The report said there are just under 28 million nurses on the planet. In the five years leading up to 2018, the number grew by 4.7 million.

"But this still leaves a global shortfall of 5.9 million," the WHO said, pointing out that the greatest gaps were in poorer countries in Africa, South-east Asia, the Middle East and parts of South America.

The report urged countries to identify gaps in their nursing workforce and invest in nursing education, jobs and leadership.

ICN chief executive Howard Catton told a virtual briefing that infection rates, medication errors and mortality rates "are all higher where there are too few nurses".

Furthermore, "shortages exhaust our current nursing workforce".

In fighting the pandemic, Ms Mary Watkins, who co-chaired the report for Nursing Now, called for urgent investment in virus tests for healthcare workers.

"We have a very high proportion of healthcare workers not going to work because they're afraid that they've been infected and that they can't prove that they have not got the infection - or that they've had it, and they're over it," she said.

Mr Catton said that 23 nurses had died in Italy and cited figures suggesting that around 100 health workers had died around the world.

Meanwhile, he said, there were reports of 9 per cent of health workers being infected in Italy and "we're now hearing of rates of infections up to 14 per cent in Spain".

He also cited reports of attacks on health workers battling Covid-19, largely due to ignorance about their work, combined with countries not doing enough to protect them.

"Covid-19 is putting it into a very stark lens for us all," he said, though he welcomed the growing appreciation in some countries of the work done by nurses. That could help change perceptions of the value of nursing, he added.

Meanwhile, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II yesterday sent a message of "enduring appreciation and good wishes" to health workers for World Health Day. "In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all," she said.

In demonstrations staged to coincide with World Health Day, hundreds of Greek healthcare workers protested against working conditions and lack of manpower and equipment in public hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

To protect medical workers, the WHO insists that medical masks be reserved for healthcare workers, even as an increasing number of governments recommend that the general public wear them to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Separately, the European Union yesterday said it will put up €15 billion (S$23 billion) to help poor countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the impact of Covid-19 and also aid with their long-term economic recovery.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG