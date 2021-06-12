World leaders washed out

A giant beach sand artwork depicting the faces of the G-7 leaders gets washed away by an incoming wave. This artwork, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, was created by campaign group Avaaz.

Avaaz, meaning "voice" in several European, Middle Eastern and Asian languages, was launched in 2007 with the mission of "organising citizens of all nations to close the gap between the world we have and the world most people everywhere want".

The Avaaz community campaigns in 15 languages with the help of thousands of volunteers and a team of core staff across six continents.

They take action through signing petitions, funding media campaigns, e-mailing, calling and lobbying governments, and organising "offline" protests and events.