World leaders hail man who 'changed course of history'

The funeral of the Soviet Union's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday in Moscow aged 91, will take place on Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Mr Gorbachev's daughter.

The funeral will take place in the Hall of Columns inside Moscow's House of Unions, the same place where Josef Stalin's body was put on display following his death in 1953.

Mr Alexei Venediktov, a former Ekho Moskvy radio station editor and friend of Mr Gorbachev, also said on social media the funeral would take place on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that the Kremlin would make a decision on whether Mr Gorbachev would be given a state funeral. Mr Peskov said the Kremlin would announce later whether President Vladimir Putin would attend the funeral.

Mr Putin yesterday sent Mr Gorbachev's relatives his condolences via telegram, while the Kremlin hailed the late politician as an extraordinary global statesman who helped end the Cold War, but had been badly wrong about the prospect of rapprochement with the "bloodthirsty" West.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Mr Gorbachev was "a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history. The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace."

US President Joe Biden said: "Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision... As leader of the USSR, he worked with President (Ronald) Reagan to reduce our two countries' nuclear arsenals... After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

