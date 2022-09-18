World leaders gathering in London for Queen's funeral

LONDON - World leaders began gathering in London on Saturday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The funeral, to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government including those from Australia, France, Japan, Singapore and the United States, is likely to be one of the biggest ceremonial events ever held in Britain.

Police are mounting the country's largest-ever security operation for the funeral.

At mid-day on Saturday, the queen's successor, King Charles III, met the prime ministers of the Commonwealth realms - the 14 former colonies over which he now reigns in addition to Britain.

The prime ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand - Mr Anthony Albanese, Mr Justin Trudeau and Ms Jacinda Ardern respectively - were among the dignitaries to pay their respects.

In the evening, the queen's eight grandchildren led a vigil around her casket.

The new heir to the throne Prince William and his brother Harry were joined by their cousins - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne; princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew; and Louise and James, the children of Prince Edward.

Harry - who served two tours with the British army in Afghanistan - was reportedly given special permission to wear his military uniform despite no longer being a working royal.

The move appeared to be the latest olive branch offered to Harry by the royals after he and his wife Meghan Markle launched accusations of racism in interviews from their new home in the US.

The queen's death on Sept 8, aged 96, after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

The most striking manifestation of public reverence for the queen has been the vast queues of the hundreds of thousands of people wanting to bid her farewell.

They braved chilly night-time temperatures and waits of up to 24 hours at one point to view her coffin and pay their respects.

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect," the queen's youngest son Edward said.

Those paying their respects included former England football captain David Beckham, who spent 12 hours in the queue to reach Westminster Hall.

"It's very emotional, and the silence and the feeling in the room is very hard to explain," he said after filing past the coffin.

"We're all there to say thanks to Her Majesty for being kind, for being caring, for being reassuring throughout the years."

Also on Saturday, Charles shook hands and spoke to well-wishers in the queue, after thanking emergency workers who were helping to stage the funeral.

To cheers of "hip, hip, hurrah" and shouts of "God save the King", he walked alongside part of the queue, asking those lining up how long they had been there and if they were warm enough.

William also chatted with the crowds.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey - expected to be watched by millions around the globe - will see 142 sailors pulling the gun-carriage bearing the Queen's lead-lined coffin.

There will be more than 2,000 guests, but leaders from countries at loggerheads with Britain, such as Russia, Belarus and Afghanistan, have not been invited.

A private burial will follow at Windsor Castle.

AFP, REUTERS