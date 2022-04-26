World leaders congratulate Macron on re-election

PARIS • World leaders have rushed to congratulate France's centrist President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's polls.

"I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation," tweeted European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council president Charles Michel tweeted.

President Joe Biden called France the United States' oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. "I look forward to our continued close cooperation - including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," he tweeted. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote: "We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring alliance and friendship."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said French voters "have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies" and said he looked forward "to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has spoken with Mr Macron several times since Russia's invasion on Feb 24, called him a "true friend of Ukraine".

"I wish him further success for the sake of the (French) people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving together towards new common victories," he wrote.

Congratulations for Mr Macron came even from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wrote in a telegram: "I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would "like to continue working with President Macron to maintain diplomatic relations based on independence, mutual understanding, foresight and mutual benefit", according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Macron's victory was a "great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times". He tweeted: "We wish you and France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend", saying: "I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted in French: "We will strengthen our close cooperation with President Macron in various areas, such as the Indo-Pacific region and the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi sent his "warm congratulations", and World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to "continuing the important partnership" with France "for a healthier, safer, fairer world".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE